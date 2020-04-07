The longer you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons the more items you have to craft. Even as you unlock more recipes and more durable tools, there’s no end to the crafting grind. And with things like bait or other useful items that you need a lot of to put them to good use, everyone has been asking if you can craft multiple items all at once. While there is no way to do it with the press of a single button like most players want, there are tricks to make life easier. Here’s how to craft multiple items faster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Craft Multiple Items Faster

The first and most important trick is simply mashing A as you craft multiple items. Whether it’s bait or tools, if you keep tapping A not only will you navigate the menus faster, you’ll also trigger a speedier animation sequence while you actually create the item. You can watch for this as you craft with your character going much faster through the process if you hit A at the right time after starting to create the item. You can try to time this just right, but simply hitting the A button over and over while getting through this will help. And be sure you have all the items needed to craft in your inventory so you don’t have to scroll around or grab anything out of storage. Just set up at a table and hit A over and over until you run out of material.

On a somewhat different note, many players are finding it tough to carry all the necessary material to create what they need while exploring their island. One of the first things you should do is setup an outdoor crafting table, either near your pier or in an easily accessible spot. But what about all those items you need to make the tools, bait, furniture or whatever? Another strategy players are using is to create a sort of work area. Set up tables and place crafting material, such as wood, iron nuggets, and star fragments. Placing them on the tables will make sure they stick around and can’t be grabbed by any online players that might swing by. But if you need to craft multiple items in a hurry you can run here, instead of all the way back home, pick up what you need, craft it, then toss the remaining material back on the table for later.

So that’s all the tips for how to craft multiple items faster in Animal Crossing: New Horizons we have right now. We’re all waiting to see if this much requested feature makes its way to the game in a future update so check back for more if that happens.