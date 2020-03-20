Your first few hours in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will pretty much consist of walking around and shaking trees. Sure you’ll do some fishing, bug catching, and island exploring, but all of that is fueled by sweet, sweet tree branches. And to get them you have to shake a lot of trees. But with all this tree chaking comes inherent danger. Wasps reside in those trees, and they aren’t happy when you disturb their peace. nce you’re stung you wear the scar for quite a while. So here’s how to cure wasp stings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Cure Wasp Stings

The answer comes in the form of medicine, an item that has been featured in previous games in the series, although it cured bee stings before. Bees are our friends though, and wasps are the true enemy of this island. But with the island so barren at the beginning, it’s tough to come by. It’s not like Timmy Nook has any on hand to give away. So where do you get medicine on a deserted island? Thankfully your villager friends can help. Once you’ve been stung just track them down and speak to them. They will be horrified by your injury and wish they could help.

Thankfully they can, by giving you the DIY recipe for medicine. This item requires that you have a wasp nest, which should be available once you’re done getting stung. You also need three clumps of weeds, which are readily available all over the island. Pick them up, then craft up the medicine and use it to get rid of your ghastly injury.

And that’s how to cure wasp stings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Its nice that there’s no more bee stings to worry about, but these are basically the same thing.