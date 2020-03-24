Chilling out on your own tropical island getaway sounds like a great idea, but being stuck there for good does not. While the goal of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to build up your own island, you also must head to other islands to help build up your own by recruiting new villagers to join and such. This is not immediately possible, but you can then take flight after the airport opens to go to a random island. You will need a Nook Miles Ticket to do this though, with you able to get one for free.

How To Get A Free Nook Miles Ticket

As soon as the airport opens on your island, you can go inside and speak with the clerk. At this point, you can either open the gate for others or go visit others islands by connecting locally or online, as well as with special Dodo codes. However, that is not what we want as a way to build up our own island.

What we want to be doing is visiting a random island and hopefully inviting someone to come join our own personal island. Starting on day two, you can purchase Nook Miles Tickets if you reach a certain point, but we are talking about our free ticket first.

To get your free ticket, make sure that you have paid off your home loan with Nook Miles to Tom Nook on day two and then you will be introduced to Nook Miles +. You will not be given your free ticket right at that time tough.

Instead, you have to wait until the next day, which should be day three if you are on track with completing everything you can do. After the morning announcement, go to Resident Services and speak with Tom Nook and he should hand over your free Nook Miles Ticket. This is the only freebie you will get, so make it count by heading to the airport and taking flight!