Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an ongoing continuous game just like the past entries in the franchise, where time goes by as you continue to play. Everybody needs a little rest sometime, especially have a hard day of building up the island in the game. You may want to give your Villager a bit of a rest, but it may be a little confusing on how to get on your bed at first. That’s why we’ve created this guide to help you out.

How To Get Into Bed

Soon after placing your tent wherever you want to on the island, which serves as your living quarters for now, you will be given a Camping Cot to set in your tent. As we described in another guide, there is only really one point in the game where you really have to go to sleep, which is when Tom Nook tells you to early on. This causes you to sync up with the real world time and then sleeping from there on does nothing really other than you wanting to have your character go to sleep and watch them sleep.

The one thing that can be a bit confusing though if you aren’t paying attention to all of the instructions when Tom Nook gives them is how to get into bed. Going up to the bed and press A to interact with it does nothing by try and grab the bed to move it and pressing Y adds it back to your inventory.

To actually get into the bed itself to have your Villager take a rest, you need to walk up beside the bed and have hold the analog stick in the direction going towards the bed. After a few seconds, your Villager will hop up on the bed and lay down. While no time will pass since it flows with real time, your Villager will lay there and close his or her eyes. Once you are ready to get up, just move the analog stick in the opposite direction to get right back up.