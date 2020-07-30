Game Guides

Animal Crossing New Horizons – How to Get King Tut Mask

A new item comes from the summer update.

July 30th, 2020 by William Schwartz

king-tut-animal-crossing-new-horizons

The King Tut mask is one of the new items that’s available following the latest update to the game.  This cosmetic item will actually make your head the shape of the Ancient Egyptian king.  In this guide we’ll explain how to get the recipe for the King Tut headwear, as well as the ingredients for that recipe.

To make the King Tut mask in ACNH you will need the DIY recipe.  To get this you’re going to need to bang on some rocks with a shovel until you get a golden nugget to pop out.  Once you get the gold nugget you will get the DIY recipe for King Tut’s mask.  Now that you have the recipe for this cosmetic item you will then need more gold nuggets to make the item.

Once you get to five gold nuggets you will be able to craft the King Tut mask as you would any other DIY project in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

The only problem with the King Tut mask is that you can be a bit wobbly when sprinting while wearing the heavy head piece.

