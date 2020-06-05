After launching in the spring, summer is finally here in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While we’ve all gotten used to the many changes each new month brings, there are also differences between the seasons, beyond just the weather. For the summer you’ll actually be putting all those shells to good use, and there’s an exclusive one you’ll definitely want a lot of. To help, here’s how to get summer shells and all DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Summer Shells

Summer shells will appear randomly along the shoreline of your island’s beach during the months of June, July, and August for northern hemisphere players. At any one time there may be up to three summer shells available to grab, though there is also the chance of none spawning. All you need to be sure to do is walk the shore of your beach looking for these exclusive and time limited items, noting that they appear in a unique blue color as compared to all other shells. Thankfully there are some ways to get more summer shells than just following these steps.

As you walk your beach try to pick up as many other shells as you can, this helps clear them out and allow more space for summer shells to appear. Going inside and out of buildings also helps trigger spawns, though simply walking all the way to the other side of the island will usually do the trick. Basically, try to grab all the shells you can and keep walking around as much as possible and you’ll get plenty of the blue summer shells. Once you spot them just pick them up and get ready to use them in various DIY recipes.

How to Get All Summer Shell DIY Recipes

There is only one way to get summer shell DIY recipes: popping balloons. As you wander your island make sure to keep an eye on the skies and an ear out for the distinctive wooshing sound of a nearby balloon. If you spot or hear one grab your slingshot and pop it and cross your fingers that you get a shell recipe. As far as what recipes you’ll receive, here’s a list of them all…

South Seas Wall

Water Floor

Underwater Flooring

Shell Wand

Shell Pochette

Starry Sand Floor

Shell Wreath

Underwater Wall

Once you have all of these in your DIY recipe list you’re all done. Then just make sure you have the 30 summer shells needed to craft them and that’s how to get summer shells and all DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.