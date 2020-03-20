Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in the fan favorite series that lets you build up your home and village. Your home starts a little quaint though, as you are only given a Tent to take and use on the new island getaway courtesy of Tom Nook. How can you get this Tent so that you can start making yourself at home on this new island getaway is the question though, and this guide will answer that for you.

How To Get Tent

There are a number of options to pick from at the start of the game, but it all leads to you actually making your way to the island of your choice. At this point, you can take control of your Villager and start exploring the island. This may lead you to start scouting out for spots to make residence. However, you do not have a anything to use to do this. Start by speaking with Tom Nook in the central area of the island and he will give you lots of information about the island and things you need to know. It’s good to pay attention here, as he has some good information that is good to know while playing the game.

Eventually, Tom Nook will instruct you to speak to Tommy or Timmy Nook, who are right beside him. All you have to do here is talk to one of them and you will be presented with the Tent, which you can then go and place anywhere on the island that you like. You will also be presented with the map here, which can help you look on the top right of the screen for the layout of the island. Personally, I liked finding a spot right by a little waterfall.

The Tent is only the beginning in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it’s the start of your adventure on the island getaway here.