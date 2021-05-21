Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a breadth of unique and interesting items to place all over your island, and with this new glitch you can now interact with them in a whole new way. Ever wanted to sit in that pool you placed or step into that phone box? Well now, as of patch 1.10, you can! Here’s how to glitch into items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Glitch into Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This glitch can only be done close to the corner of a cliff and is dependent on a few specific items that are essential to pull it off. For this glitch, you will need a ladder and a 1×1 item that is as flat as possible. There are a few that work, but the best two are:

Unfinished puzzle

Turkey Day table setting

First, place the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting as close as you can to the center of a rounded cliff corner. To do this, place the item a half space away from the straight cliff edge closest to the corner, then push the item as far as possible towards the rounded cliff edge. Then, place the item you want to clip into next to the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting, as in the image below.

Now that the prep work is done, you can get to glitching! Climb down the cliffside, and go to the rounded cliff edge with the flat item on top of it. If the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting is placed correctly, you will be able to climb right on top of it with your ladder. At this point, your character will start to move a little erratically, as the game’s physics try to handle your character’s placement while there is not enough space. From here, simply move towards the item you placed next to the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting, and eventually your character should clip into it!

The process of clipping into your desired item after getting on top of the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting could take a bit of time, so be patient! Some items are easier to glitch into than others, so the process may take some trial and error. The game will sometimes move you towards a close open space instead of into that wonderful pool you are trying to swim in, so if you are having trouble, try waterscaping or placing more furniture around the flat item so there is less open space for your character to go. Remember – if you ever get stuck, call Rescue Service from your NookPhone!

Once you are in, get your NookPhone camera ready and take some pictures! This is one of the newest glitches, introduced in the latest patch, 1.10, so there is a high likelihood it will be fixed in the future. For the time being, though, enjoy finally relaxing in that beautiful cypress bathtub. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.