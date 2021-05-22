Last year in the summer update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch the diving suit allowed you to swim in the ocean, and now, with a new glitch, it is possible to mimic that experience in the rivers and lakes within your island. Grab your wetsuit (or don’t) and dive in! Here’s how to glitch into water in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to Glitch into Water in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Performing this glitch is very similar to the glitch that allows you to clip into items. There are some items that are essential. You will need a ladder and a 1×1 item that is as flat as possible. The two best items for this are:

Unfinished puzzle

Turkey Day table setting

Now that you have your items, it is time to start preparing. This glitch only works with a rounded off cliff next to the body of water you are trying to clip into. You can either find this on your island or terraform the cliffs. Next, you should waterscape the ground below so there is a 2×2 square of land, where one of the spaces is the rounded off cliff corner. Place the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table center in the center of this square of land, so it is as far towards the middle of the rounded cliff corner as possible. From here, waterscape to make sure that the flat item is entirely surrounded by water. When all is done, it should look similar to the image below.

You are now ready to get swimming! Climb to the top of the cliffside above the water. Then, climb down the rounded cliff onto the unfinished puzzle or Turkey Day table setting. Your character will probably start moving quite erratically, as the game tries to deal with where to put your character with not enough space but don’t worry – if you ever get stuck you can always call Rescue Service from your NookPhone. From here, simply try to move towards the water, and eventually you should clip down from land into the river or lake you are next to. This may take some time, so be patient!

Now that you’ve made it into the water, be sure to explore and take advantage of the perfect photo opportunity! Once you are in the water the only way out is to call the Rescue Service from your NookPhone, so once you have had your fun call your old pal Resetti to fish you out and put you back onto dry land. This is a new glitch as of patch 1.10 and is likely to be fixed soon, so enjoy it while you can! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.