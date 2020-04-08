Customizing your island and home is pretty much what you’ll spend a majority of your time on with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sure, there’s lots of fishing and island exploration to take part in, but all of that feeds the Bell account that often goes right into upgrading and changing your home. And a key part of that home, and its outside appearance is the mailbox. You start with a dinky wooden one and quickly get the chance to upgrade and customize it. You also get to move it at some point, but it’s not fully explained. Here’s how to move your mailbox in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Move Your Mailbox

The answer to the question is actually contained in the paragraph above. You first unlock the ability to move your mailbox by upgrading your home. It should only take a couple of upgrades to add the ability, with the addition of a west room adding the ability to move your mailbox. It won’t be explained to you at first, though Tom Nook will eventually make the official announcement. As far as what to do, it’s actually quite easy. Once the mailbox movement is unlocked you can pretty much just treat it like any other object in the game.

To more your mailbox just walk up to it and press Y to pick it up. You can now walk wherever you’d like the mailbox to be, open your inventory, select it, and place it like any other piece of furniture. Once thing to keep in mind though is that you can’t rotate the mailbox like other objects. It always faces due south, so that you can open it by standing in front and pressing A like normal. You can have it near your house, at the end of a driveway, or across the island. Wherever you want it is fine, once you know how to move your mailbox in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

- This article was updated on:April 8th, 2020