Animal Crossing is all about building a home and then a village as a whole with all the characters around you. This all starts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with only a Tent, with you able to get a house later on in the game. The Tent is your first abode in Animal Crossing: New Horizons though and you will be given it very early on in the game. Your goal is to go and place the Tent someone on the island that you choose, but you may not notice how Tom Nook says to do this. That is why we have created this guide to help you out with starting your first home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How To Place Tent

After first reaching your island, you will very quickly be introduced to the infamous Tom Nook that everybody knows from the series. Very quickly, he will give you a Tent and tell you that you can go find an area to place it at on the island.

Start off by scouting out around the island to find just the right spot for your Tent. This is completely up to you, as there is no right or wrong spot to place it. Once you have found the right spot, all you have to do is press X to have a rectangle outline appear in front of you. If you do not have enough room where you are standing due to trees, the river, or other obstacles, the game will tell you and you will have to move a bit.

The rectangle outline is where the Tent will go, so make sure you like where it is placed and then confirm it. Once you confirm the spot is okay, the Tent itself will form right where the outline was as your brand new home.