Customizing your character is such an important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons that many players spend dozens of hours just fine tuning their appearance. There’s tons of options too, whether through the character creator or the clothing system. But it’s the little touches that make all the difference, which is why hats are so important to so many players. Putting on and taking off your hat seems easy enough, but sometimes the systems can confuse. Here’s how to take off your hat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Take Off Your Hat

Putting on a hat often happens right near the beginning of your time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as youre given one and shown how to do it. In short, just select it from your inventory and choose to put it on and youll suddenly be wearing the spiffy new accessory. But then it disappear from your inventory and it can be confusing what to do. There’s a quick and easy way to do it though, and it’s hidden just below where you’re probably already looking.

At the bottom of the inventory screen there’s a clothing symbol that looks like a shirt. Choose this and you’ll see all the apparel and items you are currently wearing, including your hat. Select it and you can quickly and easily take it off. This will remove the hat from your character and add it back to your inventory, where you can put it back on or store it for later use.

So that explains how to take off your hat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is one of those small things that can cause frustration just because it seems so simple. Hopefully this helped you get past it and show off your fancy hair cut like you always want.