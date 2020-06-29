Game Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – New Fish and Bugs to Catch in July

Beetles invade your island in the north

June 29th, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

A new month brings a lot of big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, due to it using a real time clock and calendar to determine what’s happening in the game. Now that we’re deep into the summer in the northern hemisphere, there’s actually huge shifts in the bugs and fish you’ll see appear around your island. The southern hemisphere is a different story though, with no changes in either spawn set due to it being the winter months down there. But for those playing up north here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Fish in July – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationShadow sizeTime
Sweetfish900RiverMedium-smallAnytime
Napoleonfish10,000SeaHuge4am to 9pm
Ocean sunfish4,000SeaHuge with fin4am to 9pm
Puffer fish250SeaMedium-smallAnytime
Blue marlin10,000PierHugeAnytime

New Bugs in July – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationTime
Cicada shell10On treesAnytime
Blue weevil beetle800On palm treesAnytime
Earth-boring dung beetle300On the groundAnytime
Saw stag2,000On treesAnytime
Miyama stag1,000On treesAnytime
Walking leaf600Disguised as leavesAnytime
Walking stick600On trees4am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm
Evening cicada550On trees4am to 8am and 4pm to 7pm
Grasshopper160On the ground8am to 5pm
Brown cicada250On trees8am to 5pm
Robust cicada300On trees8am to 5pm
Giant cicada500On trees8am to 5pm
Cyclommatus stag8,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Golden stag12,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Giraffe stag12,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Horned dynastid1,350On trees5pm to 8am
Horned atlas8,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Horned elephant8,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Horned hercules12,000On palm trees5pm to 8am
Scarab beetle10,000On trees11pm to 8am
Giant stag10,000On trees11pm to 8am

So a ton of new beetles you’ll definitely want to get, along with some really cool new fish. The southern hemisphere takes a break for July, but watch for some bigger changes in upcoming months as winter goes away. Otherwise, that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so get out there and get collecting.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2020

