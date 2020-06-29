A new month brings a lot of big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, due to it using a real time clock and calendar to determine what’s happening in the game. Now that we’re deep into the summer in the northern hemisphere, there’s actually huge shifts in the bugs and fish you’ll see appear around your island. The southern hemisphere is a different story though, with no changes in either spawn set due to it being the winter months down there. But for those playing up north here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
New Fish in July – Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Shadow size
|Time
|Sweetfish
|900
|River
|Medium-small
|Anytime
|Napoleonfish
|10,000
|Sea
|Huge
|4am to 9pm
|Ocean sunfish
|4,000
|Sea
|Huge with fin
|4am to 9pm
|Puffer fish
|250
|Sea
|Medium-small
|Anytime
|Blue marlin
|10,000
|Pier
|Huge
|Anytime
New Bugs in July – Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Cicada shell
|10
|On trees
|Anytime
|Blue weevil beetle
|800
|On palm trees
|Anytime
|Earth-boring dung beetle
|300
|On the ground
|Anytime
|Saw stag
|2,000
|On trees
|Anytime
|Miyama stag
|1,000
|On trees
|Anytime
|Walking leaf
|600
|Disguised as leaves
|Anytime
|Walking stick
|600
|On trees
|4am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm
|Evening cicada
|550
|On trees
|4am to 8am and 4pm to 7pm
|Grasshopper
|160
|On the ground
|8am to 5pm
|Brown cicada
|250
|On trees
|8am to 5pm
|Robust cicada
|300
|On trees
|8am to 5pm
|Giant cicada
|500
|On trees
|8am to 5pm
|Cyclommatus stag
|8,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Golden stag
|12,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Giraffe stag
|12,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Horned dynastid
|1,350
|On trees
|5pm to 8am
|Horned atlas
|8,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Horned elephant
|8,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Horned hercules
|12,000
|On palm trees
|5pm to 8am
|Scarab beetle
|10,000
|On trees
|11pm to 8am
|Giant stag
|10,000
|On trees
|11pm to 8am
So a ton of new beetles you’ll definitely want to get, along with some really cool new fish. The southern hemisphere takes a break for July, but watch for some bigger changes in upcoming months as winter goes away. Otherwise, that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so get out there and get collecting.
- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2020