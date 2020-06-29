A new month brings a lot of big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, due to it using a real time clock and calendar to determine what’s happening in the game. Now that we’re deep into the summer in the northern hemisphere, there’s actually huge shifts in the bugs and fish you’ll see appear around your island. The southern hemisphere is a different story though, with no changes in either spawn set due to it being the winter months down there. But for those playing up north here’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Fish in July – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Sweetfish 900 River Medium-small Anytime Napoleonfish 10,000 Sea Huge 4am to 9pm Ocean sunfish 4,000 Sea Huge with fin 4am to 9pm Puffer fish 250 Sea Medium-small Anytime Blue marlin 10,000 Pier Huge Anytime

New Bugs in July – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Time Cicada shell 10 On trees Anytime Blue weevil beetle 800 On palm trees Anytime Earth-boring dung beetle 300 On the ground Anytime Saw stag 2,000 On trees Anytime Miyama stag 1,000 On trees Anytime Walking leaf 600 Disguised as leaves Anytime Walking stick 600 On trees 4am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm Evening cicada 550 On trees 4am to 8am and 4pm to 7pm Grasshopper 160 On the ground 8am to 5pm Brown cicada 250 On trees 8am to 5pm Robust cicada 300 On trees 8am to 5pm Giant cicada 500 On trees 8am to 5pm Cyclommatus stag 8,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Golden stag 12,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Giraffe stag 12,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Horned dynastid 1,350 On trees 5pm to 8am Horned atlas 8,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Horned elephant 8,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Horned hercules 12,000 On palm trees 5pm to 8am Scarab beetle 10,000 On trees 11pm to 8am Giant stag 10,000 On trees 11pm to 8am

So a ton of new beetles you’ll definitely want to get, along with some really cool new fish. The southern hemisphere takes a break for July, but watch for some bigger changes in upcoming months as winter goes away. Otherwise, that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in July in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so get out there and get collecting.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2020