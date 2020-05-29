It’s the start of a brand new month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but more than that it’s the changing of seasons in a few big ways. Shifting from Spring to Summer in the northern hemisphere and Fall giving way to Winter in the south means some large changes are coming. Of course this means fish and bugs will be quite different on June 1st as compared to May and the months that came before it. So we’re going to break it all down for you with the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Once again the Northern Hemisphere sees the most change with the arrival of sharks. These rare and extremely valuable fish will be on everyone’s radar. Thankfully, we’ve already laid out some tips for how to catch sharks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other than this it’s pretty standard shifts in the fish and bugs available, though finding a dung beetle rolling a snowball should be fun down south.
New Fish in June – Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Shadow size
|Time
|Giant snakehead
|5,500
|Pond
|Large
|9am – 4pm
|Gar
|6,000
|Pond
|Huge
|4pm – 9am
|Tilapia
|800
|River
|Medium
|Anytime
|Dorado
|15,000
|River
|Large
|4am – 9pm
|Arowana
|10,000
|River
|Medium-Large
|4pm – 9am
|Arapaima
|10,000
|River
|Large
|4pm – 9am
|Piranha
|2,500
|River
|Small
|9am – 4pm and 9pm – 4am
|Saddled bichir
|4,000
|River
|Medium-Large
|9pm – 4am
|Ribbon eel
|600
|Sea
|Thin
|Anytime
|Whale shark
|13,000
|Sea
|Huge with Fin
|Anytime
|Suckerfish
|1,500
|Sea
|Large with Fin
|Anytime
|Saw shark
|12,000
|Sea
|Huge with Fin
|4pm – 9am
|Hammerhead shark
|8,000
|Sea
|Huge with Fin
|4pm – 9am
|Great white shark
|15,000
|Sea
|Huge with Fin
|4pm – 9am
New Bugs in June – Northern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Drone beetle
|200
|On trees
|Anytime
|Mosquito
|130
|Flying
|5pm – 4am
|Emperor butterfly
|4,000
|Flying
|5pm – 8am
|Goliath beetle
|8,000
|On palm trees
|5pm – 8am
|Firefly
|300
|Flying
|7pm – 4am
|Rainbow stag
|6,000
|On trees
|7pm – 8am
New Fish in June – Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Shadow size
|Time
|Pond smelt
|500
|River
|Small
|Anytime
|Stringfish
|15,000
|River on Cliff
|Large
|4pm – 9am
|Sea butterfly
|1,000
|Sea
|Tiny
|Anytime
|Squid
|500
|Sea
|Medium-small
|Anytime
|Oarfish
|9,000
|Sea
|Huge
|Anytime
New Bugs in June – Southern Hemisphere
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Dung beetle
|3,000
|Rolling snowballs
|Anytime
|Rajah Brooke’s birdwing
|2,500
|Flying
|8am – 5pm
|Emperor butterfly
|4,000
|Flying
|5pm – 8am
And that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But catching new stuff isn’t the only thing to do, be sure to also catch all the fish and bugs that are leaving this month before they’re gone.
