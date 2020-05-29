It’s the start of a brand new month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but more than that it’s the changing of seasons in a few big ways. Shifting from Spring to Summer in the northern hemisphere and Fall giving way to Winter in the south means some large changes are coming. Of course this means fish and bugs will be quite different on June 1st as compared to May and the months that came before it. So we’re going to break it all down for you with the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once again the Northern Hemisphere sees the most change with the arrival of sharks. These rare and extremely valuable fish will be on everyone’s radar. Thankfully, we’ve already laid out some tips for how to catch sharks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other than this it’s pretty standard shifts in the fish and bugs available, though finding a dung beetle rolling a snowball should be fun down south.

New Fish in June – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Giant snakehead 5,500 Pond Large 9am – 4pm Gar 6,000 Pond Huge 4pm – 9am Tilapia 800 River Medium Anytime Dorado 15,000 River Large 4am – 9pm Arowana 10,000 River Medium-Large 4pm – 9am Arapaima 10,000 River Large 4pm – 9am Piranha 2,500 River Small 9am – 4pm and 9pm – 4am Saddled bichir 4,000 River Medium-Large 9pm – 4am Ribbon eel 600 Sea Thin Anytime Whale shark 13,000 Sea Huge with Fin Anytime Suckerfish 1,500 Sea Large with Fin Anytime Saw shark 12,000 Sea Huge with Fin 4pm – 9am Hammerhead shark 8,000 Sea Huge with Fin 4pm – 9am Great white shark 15,000 Sea Huge with Fin 4pm – 9am

New Bugs in June – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Time Drone beetle 200 On trees Anytime Mosquito 130 Flying 5pm – 4am Emperor butterfly 4,000 Flying 5pm – 8am Goliath beetle 8,000 On palm trees 5pm – 8am Firefly 300 Flying 7pm – 4am Rainbow stag 6,000 On trees 7pm – 8am

New Fish in June – Southern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Pond smelt 500 River Small Anytime Stringfish 15,000 River on Cliff Large 4pm – 9am Sea butterfly 1,000 Sea Tiny Anytime Squid 500 Sea Medium-small Anytime Oarfish 9,000 Sea Huge Anytime

New Bugs in June – Southern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Time Dung beetle 3,000 Rolling snowballs Anytime Rajah Brooke’s birdwing 2,500 Flying 8am – 5pm Emperor butterfly 4,000 Flying 5pm – 8am

And that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But catching new stuff isn’t the only thing to do, be sure to also catch all the fish and bugs that are leaving this month before they’re gone.