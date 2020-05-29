Game Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – New Fish and Bugs to Catch in June

May 29th, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-New-Fish-and-Bugs-to-Catch-in-June

It’s the start of a brand new month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but more than that it’s the changing of seasons in a few big ways. Shifting from Spring to Summer in the northern hemisphere and Fall giving way to Winter in the south means some large changes are coming. Of course this means fish and bugs will be quite different on June 1st as compared to May and the months that came before it. So we’re going to break it all down for you with the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Once again the Northern Hemisphere sees the most change with the arrival of sharks. These rare and extremely valuable fish will be on everyone’s radar. Thankfully, we’ve already laid out some tips for how to catch sharks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Other than this it’s pretty standard shifts in the fish and bugs available, though finding a dung beetle rolling a snowball should be fun down south.

New Fish in June – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationShadow sizeTime
Giant snakehead5,500PondLarge9am – 4pm
Gar6,000PondHuge4pm – 9am
Tilapia800RiverMediumAnytime
Dorado15,000RiverLarge4am – 9pm
Arowana10,000RiverMedium-Large4pm – 9am
Arapaima10,000RiverLarge4pm – 9am
Piranha2,500RiverSmall9am – 4pm and 9pm – 4am
Saddled bichir4,000RiverMedium-Large9pm – 4am
Ribbon eel600SeaThinAnytime
Whale shark13,000SeaHuge with FinAnytime
Suckerfish1,500SeaLarge with FinAnytime
Saw shark12,000SeaHuge with Fin4pm – 9am
Hammerhead shark8,000SeaHuge with Fin4pm – 9am
Great white shark15,000SeaHuge with Fin4pm – 9am

New Bugs in June – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationTime
Drone beetle200On treesAnytime
Mosquito130Flying5pm – 4am
Emperor butterfly4,000Flying5pm – 8am
Goliath beetle8,000On palm trees5pm – 8am
Firefly300Flying7pm – 4am
Rainbow stag6,000On trees7pm – 8am

New Fish in June – Southern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationShadow sizeTime
Pond smelt500RiverSmallAnytime
Stringfish15,000River on CliffLarge4pm – 9am
Sea butterfly1,000SeaTinyAnytime
Squid500SeaMedium-smallAnytime
Oarfish9,000SeaHugeAnytime

New Bugs in June – Southern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationTime
Dung beetle3,000Rolling snowballsAnytime
Rajah Brooke’s birdwing2,500Flying8am – 5pm
Emperor butterfly4,000Flying5pm – 8am

And that’s all the new fish and bugs to catch in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But catching new stuff isn’t the only thing to do, be sure to also catch all the fish and bugs that are leaving this month before they’re gone.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like