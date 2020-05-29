Game Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Fish and Bugs Leaving in June

You have a month left to catch these rare creatures

May 29th, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Fish-and-Bugs-Leaving-in-June

The start of a new month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a pretty joyous time. New events are around the corner, or already happening, seasons change, and the fish and bugs available to catch get all mixed up. New ones are added (see all the new ones for June here), but also some have to leave. Of course, if you’ve already caught them and donated to the museum, you can relax a bit. But for those still seeking some, here’s all the fish and bugs leaving in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Some big changes are in store for the northern hemisphere, where bugs that have been floating around since launch are starting to leave. A lot of those common butterflies will be gone by the end of the month, so if you somehow still haven’t donated one, be sure to grab it while you can. The toughest challenges will likely be the cherry salmon and char, if you haven’t gotten them yet. Be ready to do a lot of fishing on the cliffs if you still need them.

Fish Leaving in June – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationShadow sizeTime
Cherry salmon1,000River on CliffMedium-Small4pm – 9am
Char3,800River on CliffMedium-Small4pm – 9am

Bugs Leaving in June – Northern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationTime
Violin beetle450On tree stumpsAnytime
Common butterfly160Flying4am – 7pm
Yellow butterfly160Flying4am – 7pm
Peacock butterfly2,500Flying by hybrid flowers4am – 7pm
Ladybug200On flowers8am – 5pm
Centipede300Hitting rocks4pm – 11pm
Firefly300Flying7pm – 4am
Pill bug250Hitting rocks11pm – 4pm

Fish Leaving in June – Southern Hemisphere

NamePriceLocationShadow sizeTime
Pike1,800RiverLargeAnytime

And thankfully that’s all the fish and bugs leaving in June in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are no bugs leaving the southern hemisphere for the month. So not the biggest list this month, but there’s still some on there you’ll definitely want to catch before they’re gone.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like