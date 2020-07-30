Animal Crossing New Horizons – New Fish, Bugs and Underwater Creatures in August

August is almost here and with it come some big changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, while there’s a new update with lots of stuff to enjoy the changes to fish, bug, and underwater creature spawns are a bit smaller than usual. The southern hemisphere especially is pretty static, mostly due to still being in the middle of winter there. But there’s still some shifts in the north. To help you catch them all here’s the new fish, bugs, and underwater creatures in August for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We’ll start with the northern hemisphere since that’s where the big changes are this month. If you’re playing in the south just scroll to the bottom to see the one change coming your way in August.

New Fish in August – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Moray eel 2,000 Sea Thin Anytime Ray 3,000 Sea Large 4am to 9pm Soft-shelled turtle 3,750 River Medium-large 4pm to 9am

New Bugs in August – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Time Migratory locust 600 On the ground 8am to 7pm Rice grasshopper 160 On the ground 8am to 7pm Walker cicada 400 On trees 8am to 5pm

New Underwater Creatures in August – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Shadow size Swimming Movement Time Flatworm 700 Tiny Slow and short 4pm to 9am

New Bugs in August – Southern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Time Tiger beetle 1,500 On the ground Anytime

And that’s all the new fish, bugs, and underwater creatures in August for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As I said, the southern hemipshere only has the one change with the new Tiger Beetle. Players in the northern hemisphere have much more to hunt, including the stingray. This is also the first month with underwater creatures in the game, so it’s cool to get a new one already. Be sure to grab all of these quickly though as the changing of the seasons will soon make many fish, bugs, and underwater creatures leave for a while.