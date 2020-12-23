It’s December both in the real world and the much better world of Animal Crossing. Which means it’s the holiday season everywhere you go. For the villagers on your island the special day comes a bit earlier than our own Christmas, and goes by a different name. Toy Day is almost here and everyone is excited. But what is this special event and how do you get all the items and rewards? Here’s our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day guide.

When does Toy Day Start and End

Toy Day, as the name implies, is an all day event. This means it will begin at 5am and end the next day at 5am. You might expect an event like Toy Day to take place on Christmas, but of course everyone will likely be busy then, hopefully while remaining safe and healthy so it comes a bit sooner. So expect your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day event to begin on Thursday, December 24th at 5am and run until Friday, December 25th at 5am. But what will you be doing during those hours?

How to Start Toy Day and What to do

Toy Day begins with the arrival of Jingle, the friendly reindeer who walks around wearing a Santa outfit. Speak with him to start things off. Just like Christmas, the whole event revolves around gift giving. To kick off the festivities just head to Resident Services to find Jingle and speak with him.

After talking to him you will receive the DIY Recipe for the Festive Wrapping Paper. This simply requires a red, blue, and gold ornament to craft so go shake some colorful trees if you need more. Once you craft three of them and give them to Jingle he will give you his magic bag, full of presents for all of your Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers. Now it’s your job to be Santa…I mean Jingle and go around spreading the Toy Day fun.

How to Give Villagers their Toy Day Gifts

To experience the rest of what Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Toy Day has to offer you just need to go into your inventory and equip Jingle’s bag. Then just start heading around to your villagers to give them their gift. In previous games you had to put more work into this, figuring out clues and giving them the perfect present. Things are simpler for Animal Crossing: New Horizons though, so you just have to speak to them and choose the options to give them their present.

Each time you do this you won’t necessarily get any reward, but there are Toy Day items and rewards you’ll want to be sure you get before the event is over. You can read more about that below, but just know that the goal is to give every villager their Toy Day gift, so make sure you do that before the day is over. If you want more specifics then see how to get all Toy Day items below.

All Toy Day Items and How to Get Them

Here’s all the items and rewards you can get through the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day event and how to get them.

Festive Wrapping Paper – Speak with Jingle

Toy Day Stockings – Give three Festive Wrapping Paper to Jingle

Gift Pile DIY Recipe – Deliver gifts to half your villagers

Toy Day Sleigh – Deliver gifts to all your villagers

Jingle’s photo – Hang your Toy Day Stockings in your house then speak to Jingle

So that’s all the items for Toy Day and how to get them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The only other activity you can enjoy during the event is exchanging random gifts with your villagers. To do this just use wrapping paper on any item and exchange it with a villager. They will then give you a random item from the Christmas Toys set, which has been the featured seasonal set in Nook’s Cranny as of late.

So that’s our Animal Crossing: New Horizons Toy Day guide. We hope it helps you enjoy the event more and have a great and safe holiday season.