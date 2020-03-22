It’s Sunday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which for many is the very best day of the week. Why? Because it’s when the Stalk Market kicks into high gear. Daisy Mae will be visiting your deserted island paradise today from 6am to 12pm. To new players this might not be such a big deal, but it’s probably the best chance you have to make a lot of Bells for the rest of the week. At least, it is if you take the big risk. Let’s discuss what price to buy and sell turnips for in this Animal Crossing: New Horizons prices guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turnip Prices Guide

Once you find Daisy Mae wandering around your town she’ll make you an offer you definitely shouldn’t refuse. She’s selling turnips at a semi-random price per set. This is the Stalk Market, where you buy turnips to sell later on in the week. You should definitely take advantage of this, as you can make a ton of Bells by doing so. Her price will always range from 90-110. Anything at or below 100 is worth buying for sure, and really you should max out your buy no matter what.

However, if you have friends to play with, you can always check in with them to see if they have a better price to buy. Anything that gets you more turnips is worth exploiting, so don’t rush. Daisy Mae is around until noon every Sunday, so check with others and see if you can save Bells and buy more turnips. You simply want to buy as many as you can, so sell all your fish or whatever you are willing to give up. Especially in the early weeks with the game, the boost you get from all these Bells will be immense. So now you’ve bought a ton of Bells, so what price do you sell them for?

What Price to Sell Turnips For

Once you have your huge collection of turnips you need to wait until Monday to start selling them. Each day there will be two prices for turnips, one that starts when Nook’s Cranny opens and a new one at noon. Your main goal is to check this price often and sell once it hits its highest. There’s no way to be sure it will be the highest price of the week, but as you get closer to the end of the week you’ll want to lower your standards. Your turnips will be rotten at midnight on Sunday morning, so be sure to sell them before then.

As far as prices go, they can range from 15 all the way up to 800 Bells. Again, check with friends if you can because once someone hits 250 or above you should probably go ahead and sell, prices higher than that are rare. To determine whether it’s worth selling your turnips in your town you can look for certain patterns to the price. There is the truly random price where it fluctuates wildly, the decreasing price where it continues to drop all week long, and then two spike price sets (one large and one small) where the selling price often bounce up and down. These last two are difficult to predict, but if your price seems to go up and down sequentially you will want to sell near the end of the pattern, while making sure to not get stuck with rotten turnips.

The Stalk Market is tough to predict, so there’s no certain price to sell your turnips for. But watching the patterns can really help out. The biggest key to making Bells off of turnips is to have enough friends that when there’s a huge selling price you can rush over and dump all your supply.

Hopefully this Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnip prices guide helps guide you to great wealth by answering what price to buy and sell your turnips for.