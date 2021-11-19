Animal Crossing New Horizons Update 2.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 2.0.2 has arrived for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update primarily consists of bug fixes for both the general game and Happy Home Paradise DLC. Here’s everything new with Animal Crossing New Horizon update 2.0.2.

Bug Fixes

The following issues have been fixed.

During one of Kapp’n’s boat tours, Brewster could overlap with the player and prevent the player from moving.

Kapp’n’s song could stop playing and prevent the game from proceeding.

Selecting the “How does this work?” option when starting a group-stretching session during a multiplayer session could prevent the game from proceeding.

The poster for Orville would be available via Nook Shopping after inviting Wilbur to Photopia.

The poster for Wilbur would be available via Nook Shopping after inviting Orville to Photopia.

Placing certain furniture items on the pier could prevent the player from being able to speak with Kapp’n.

The warp function of the pipe item would stop working after the player discussed buying furniture from a resident inside the resident’s home.

The music for group stretching sometimes wouldn’t play if an audio device close to the plaza was playing music.

The Nook Miles+ activity “Visit the Roost for a Coffee Break” could appear multiple times in the same day.

Happy Home Paradise

The following issues relating to Happy Home Paradise have been fixed

The software would close when the player tried to lead Leif to the school and the placement of the furniture items in the school met certain requirements.

Using amiibo multiple times to change the members used in a facility could cause the software to close.

The software could close when the player repeatedly used amiibo at a finished vacation home to add or remove guests.

The Y Button could stop removing guests when the player repeatedly used amiibo to add a guest and then remove the guest using the Y Button.

While working, a design portfolio photo could continue to display in the upper-left of the screen after speaking to a client on the north beach.

Bells would be spent in addition to Poki when the player ordered a present for another resident through Wardell.

The message card regarding refunding miles for the Pro Decorating License could be sent multiple times.

The roommates would not appear in a follow-up scene if their shared vacation home situation was ended while in the yard of their vacation home.

Don’t forget to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons to version 2.0.2 before your next session, as the game requires the software to be updated to the latest version to play online.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is available for Nintendo Switch.