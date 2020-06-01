While weddings in the real world may mostly be put on hold, the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unaffected by global pandemics. So June is wedding season and there’s a lot to enjoy for the whole month. The big part of the event involves the arrival of Reese & Cyrus on Harv’s island where you can become a part of their wedding event. The key to getting the most out of the event are Heart Crystals, so let’s breakdown how to get more heart crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get More Heart Crystals

Each day of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons wedding event you can fly to Harv’s island and help Resse & Cyrus out by decorating the wedding chapel and taking the picture. You want to choose items that best match with their style for this particular image. Just experiment around until you put something together that matches the theme given by Reese and you’ll be fine.

Once you’re ready, take the picture and show it to Reese to receive your reward. You can receive between 5 and 11 Heart Crystals per day for the first 6 days of the event. After that the max is raised to 15, letting you unlock even more of the special wedding themed items. Those first 6 days are when each of the items is unlocked for purchase, so all you need to do is earn enough Heart Crystals to buy them all.

By visiting the island every day, decorating to match Reese’s theme, and taking a good picture you’ll earn all the Heart Crystals you can. The difference between the maximum and minimum reward seems somewhat random, so just be sure to visit every day to get all you can.

When you do, try to focus in on the theme byt customizing items to match the color. To do this just hover over the item and press X. Here’s all the ones we currently know about. Cute Set – pink and white (no customization needed). Chic Set – beige, black, and brown. Garden Set – brown, green, and yellow. You can also focus on a single item, putting it all over the room. Alternatively you can try to get the entire set in. Either should maximize your Heart Crystal reward.

So that’s how to get more heart crystals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You have 30 days to collect them all, so you should end up with plenty. But the key is to visit every single day and get a good pic.

- This article was updated on:June 1st, 2020