Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unique in a number of different ways, but one of the most is its adherence to a real time calendar and clock. If it’s daytime while you are playing, then it is daytime in the game. Of course, this also means that nighttime is similarly quiet, with little to do. Shops can often close, though many won’t early in the game to get you started. But lots of players wonder what to do at night in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do at Night

In the early parts of the game there isn’t really a set answer to the question what to do at night. Since Resident Services and Timmy Nook’s shop stay open 24 hours, you won’t get locked out of too much right away. Stores will have set open and closed times later on though, and residents are often less active at nighttime. So really the answer is to explore as much as you can. Jump across the rivers if you can, and try to clean up some space in the weed-infested unexplored areas.

You can also take on some personal tasks, or ones that will earn you Nook Miles. In fact, night is a great time to check off some of those boxes that might be more frustrating or boring during the day. Catch fish and bugs, or collect crafting resources to be used later. Basically the night is when you have the most totally free time so use it on things that you might ignore during the day.

So while there’s no direct answer to the question of what to do at night in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, that’s because there are so many things to accomplish. Try them all out and figure out a routine you like and just keep following it.