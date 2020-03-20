Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about exploration. You start out by arriving on a deserted island and quickly begin making it your home. However, on the first day and possibly beyond that you’ll be locked down as far as where you can go. Resident Services and your own tent are placed in one area of the island and the rest is locked off by water. You can get across them, but you’ll need to do a few things and be patient. Here’s how to cross rivers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Cross Rivers

Starting out you just need to follow the tasks given to you by Tom Nook. He will set you out on this island in search of unique species of fish and bugs. Bring them back to him and you’ll eventually unlock the museum. Now is where the patience comes in. Blathers has agreed to come to the island, but he won’t arrive until the next day. So you just have to wait for him to arrive, and due to the game’s real time clock that means literally waiting until the next day. Once he does get there just speak with him to receive the Vaulting Pole DIY recipe.

This requires five pieces of softwood so go grab that and craft it. Now you can use this to jump across the rivers and water that have been blocking you for so many long, agonizing hours. And that’s how to cross rivers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you make it across the whole island is open to you, so be sure to check out our many other guides on what to do and how to proceed in your game. The game is still just starting though, so have fun and be ready to do a lot more waiting.