There are some games you pick up and can complete in a few days of solid playtime, but Animal Crossing is certainly not one of those. The Animal Crossing series is built as the type of game you keep coming back to day after day to complete different tasks as a result of the in-game clock running in real time. This also means that the game has its own dailies just like you see in games like Final Fantasy XIV and Destiny 2, which are specific tasks for you to either complete or at least check on each day. With plenty of dailies to be found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we have compiled a list of the many things you should be making sure to do each day you turn on the game.

What To Do Every Day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of quests to complete throughout the game that are only for as long as they last. You do a few tasks and then are done with that quest. As in the past, there are also a ton of different daily activities that are present to entice you to come back each and every day.

The absolute first thing you are going to want to go every day is to head to Resident Services and interact with the terminal to the right as you enter. This is the Nook Stop, which will reward you with Nook Miles daily for checking in. For each consecutive day you check into the terminal, you will get a bonus. You can keep doing this, though the bonus does stop growing after a week. This is the easiest way to earn Nook Miles, as you literally have to do nothing but interact with the terminal, so you must do this every day to take advantage of the free Nook Miles.

Next, you should start scouring your island for items that are found all throughout the island. This can be as simple as regrown fruit or much more important like new fossils and fish. You’ll continue to find random spawns for these items daily, so it’s smart to keep coming back each day to see what the island has to offer today.

One of the areas in particular that you should be looking for every day are the larger rocks on the island. These rocks may just seem ordinary, but one of them can dispense money every day by hitting it with your shovel. The faster you hit it, the more money you will get, so make sure to find it and get your daily Bells.

Your fellow villagers are a very important of Animal Crossing, so you should make sure you check in with all of them daily. See how they are fitting in on the island and discuss whatever they are in the mood to talk about. It’s good to increase your relationships with the other people on the island and this is a good way to do it.

On top of speaking with your villagers, make sure to check out the bulletin board daily. Leave messages for your island or see what other messages have popped up on here from friends. This is something that can change every day, so make sure to check it out.

While not imperative, it is a great idea to try and visit at least one other island each day. This allows you to start acquiring new fruit, bugs, and fish, which is going to be very helpful for your playthrough. To do this, you’re going to need Nook Miles tickets though, so start saving your Nook Miles to spend on these, as they are 2,000 a piece after the initial free one.

As you can see, there is a lot to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that makes it worth coming back each day. On top of these, there are different quests that are multipart with tasks each day, so it is wise to at least check in with your Villager each day to see what you can do.