Sure, there’s lots of fish, bugs, furniture, and fossils to collect in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the real point of the game is right there in the title. It’s all about the animal villagers. Getting to know them, befriending them, and growing closer over time is the true joy of the franchise, and the latest entry on Nintendo Switch. But sometimes all is not right with your villager friends. Sometimes they feel bad, or worse. Here’s what to do for sick villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do for Sick Villagers

You’ll likely encounter this pretty soon, as players are entering their second week with the hit game. As more and more villagers move into your town, the chances of one of them feeling sick grows quite a bit. Usually you won’t even know it at first, you’ll find out by talking to another villager who is roaming around town. They’ll mention that someone is feeling sick and they’re staying home, so head there to see them and make them feel better.

But if you truly want to help, there is one thing you can do, and it makes complete sense once you think about it. Medicine is a big part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, letting you heal wasp stings from your own character. It can also help sick villagers. Either craft one using weeds and wasp nests, or buy one from Nook’s Cranny then rush over to the sick villager’s house. Speak with them and you can offer the medicine. They’ll start feeling better right away, but give them the day to rest before bothering them too much.

So that’s what to do for sick villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It can be scary to hear your favorite villager is sick, but this quick way to help out should make the situation much better.