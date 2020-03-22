Starting out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons you only have one fruit or type of tree to worry about. This is your native fruit tree, but there are many more out there to discover and cultivate. One of the rarest and most confusing is bamboo. This can only be found in select places, and is a bit random in where it spawns. Once you discover it you’ll want to know what it’s all about, and how to make some of your own though. Here’s what to do with bamboo and where to plant it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do with Bamboo and Where to Plant it

Like many things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, bamboo doesn’t have one single use. It’s not like wood or iron nuggets where it is required quite often, but it is similar in that you don’t actively use the item itself. Instead it is simply another piece of crafting material that will be vital for future furniture crafting, once you get the DIY recipe. But building a single piece of furniture might not seem worth all the effort of finding this rare item, which is only found from using a Nook Miles ticket to visit a mysterious island.

Once you or one of your friends finds one you can dig near the tree to get a bamboo shoot you can plant back at home. They grow the same as trees, so plant them in the grass with space around them to grow. New bamboo shoots will spawn next to the fully grown bamboo stalk after the usual three days and you can dig them up. After you have a few the real thing to do with bamboo is sell it, with prices changing as the game grows, but they will often yield far more than normal fruit, so be sure to harvest and sell them often.

Hopefully this explains what to do with bamboo and where to plant it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s one of the rarer and lesser used items in the game. However, once you have a good farm of them growing they are a great soure of Bells.