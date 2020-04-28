Jolly Redd, or Crazy Redd as he used to be called, is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. After taking a bit of a break for the first month, the recent update has added him to the game in a big way. About once a week this fox will show up on your island, selling art at seemingly insane prices. Those low prices come at a cost though, as his pieces aren’t always genuine. Fogeries are everywhere, and sometimes you might get stuck with one and not know what to do with it. To help, here’s what to do with fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do with Fake Art

Fake art isn’t that useful in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, unfortunately. Basically once you are stuck with a forgery you only have two options for what to do with it: sell it or keep it. Selling it isn’t a great choice as each piece of fake art will only fetch 490 Bells, a fraction of what you paid for it. However, keeping it might be a great idea for a few reasons. For one, it looks nice and is a fantastic display piece, even though it’s not the real Mona Lisa or Michelangelo’s David. And for another, there’s rumors of special easter eggs involved with some pieces of art.

Paintings especially are known for having a bit of fun added to them. For example, the Gracefful Painting will look the other way at different times of the day. The Wistful Painting will open and close its eyes. Other paintings have other effects, which we’ll try to compile into a seperate guide soon, so watch for an update on that. However, it’s always fun to find these things on your own, so if you end up with fake art try to display it somewhere where you can keep an eye on it and see if anything strange happens. It may be haunted, or feature a cool effect.

But the best thing to do is avoid getting stuck with fake art in the first place, so be sure to check out our art guide. But if you forget, at least now you know what to do with fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.