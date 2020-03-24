There’s a lot of rare and valuable items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but few are as hard to come by as star fragments. These remnants of shooting stars are found after meteor showers, often somewhat randomly by players. The mysterious item brings a lot of questions to mind, so let’s explore them together. Here’s what to do with star fragments and how to get them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Star Fragments

Before you start using star fragments you actually need to collect some of them. This can be done whenever there is a meteor shower in your town. How do you know there will be a meteor shower on any given night? Easy, either Tom Nook or Isabelle will let you know that one is coming during the daily briefing. You can make sure you get this by saving and quitting whenever you’re done playing, then paying close attention when you load back in.

If a meteor shower is coming that night just be prepared for it at the scheduled start time. Use the right thumbstick to look to the skies, making sure to unequip all tools with down on the d-pad. When you see a shooting star you’ll want to hit A to make a wish. Keep your eyes on the stars and keep pressing A whenever you see a meteor streak across the sky. Each time you see a shooting star just repeat this, because you will receive a star fragment for each time. You’ll just have to check the beach in the morning to find them all.

What to do with Star Fragments

Now that you have the star fragments, you might want to know what to do with them. The answer is similar to the many other mysterious items you’ll discover in your time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You’ll use it to craft new items and furniture later in the game. Once you discover some star fragments you’ll begin unlocking DIY recipes for items that require them, such as the lunar lander piece of furniture (a favorite of mine since the very first game). Collect as many of these important crafting items as you can, because they are tough to get more of and will create some really cool craftable items.

And that’s what to do with star fragments and how to get more of them in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.