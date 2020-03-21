Animal Crossing: New Horizons may send you to an island getaway courtesy of Tom Nook, but it’s not all sandy beaches. Your island is mostly made up of a lot of greenery and trees, with there also being a lot of different items around the map for you to pick up. You may not realize it at first, but all of the weeds around the map can be picked up and added to your inventory. These weeds are basically anything that isn’t the default green grass, so there is a lot to be found. This will definitely have you wondering what to do with these weeds and this guide will tell you exactly what you can do with them.

What To Do With Weeds

If you are like me and can’t help yourself from picking up most everything around the map, you will very quickly find yourself with a lot of weeds in your inventory. Thankfully, these weeds are not entirely useless. In fact, there are few different uses for them that you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The first option here is to outright sell the weeds in exchange for Bells, which can be done at Resident Services. Go to Resident Services and speak to Timmy Nook, who is the one closest to the door here. He will ask you what you would like to do, so select “I want to sell!” Now move over in your inventory until you select the “Clumps of weeds.” Once you are hovering over it, press + to sell the weeds and you will receive Bells in return.

Selling for Bells is a great option to add to your Bell count in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there is one other alternative. That would be to use the weeds in crafting, which is done in the Resident Services Tent as well. Go to the DIY Workbench in the top right part of the room and open it up. You may have absolutely no recipes that require weeds, so there may be nothing you can do with them. If you do have a recipe that can use them though, just select that item and then craft the item as long as you have all of the materials.