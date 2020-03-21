Blathers arrives to your island as your resident museum curator that is looking for all kinds of different creatures that are found on the island to catalog for the soon to come museum on the island. Fish and bugs are one type of creature that you can find to hand over to Blathers, but you also gain the ability to search for fossils after speaking with him for the first time. You have to do a few things and know how to find them though and this guide will break down how you can find fossils in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Where To Find Fossils

Up to this point in the game, you will not have come across any fossils quite yet. That is because they are not found on the main area of your island. Instead, you have to wait until Blathers gives you the recipe for the Vaulting Pole and the Flimsy Shovel.

Once you have those recipes, head to your DIY workbench and create both items. If you don’t have all the supplies, just take an axe and hack away at the trees around the area to get the needed materials.

After you have the Vaulting Pole and Flimsy Shovel in hand, head towards the river with the Vaulting Pole in hand and press A to make your way across the water. Now that you are across. Go explore this new area and look for marks in the ground that look different.

This is literally a case of X marks the spot, as the locations for fossils are X’s in the ground. Now stand next to the X and equip your Flimsy Shovel and use A to dig. This will dig up the fossil found in the spot, which you can take back to Blathers for him to assess.

The number of fossils available at a time is not too many, so grab what you can and then come back each day for more to add to the collection for Blathers.