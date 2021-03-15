Update 1.61 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small update that fixes a few minor issues, but Apex Legends players will be very pleased to know that a particularly annoying bug has finally been addressed. The heat shield audio bug is no more, and heat shields have been removed from the crafting pool entirely. Other than that, this patch also contains several Nintendo Switch fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.61.

Apex Legends Update 1.61 Patch Notes

Fixed Heat Shield audio bug and a rare exploit

Heat Shields removed from crafting pool

Fixed some bugs with Loba’s tactical

Fixed issues with several event skins missing textures

Several Switch fixes

Fixed the bugged sound on Bangalore’s heirloom

This update weighs in at roughly 1.35 GB on PlayStation 4. Update sizes will vary based on platform, but the patch should have a similar download size on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.



This update mainly focuses on the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends, which recently launched earlier this month. The Switch version runs at a respectable 720p in docked mode, which is impressive for a game like Apex Legends. Anyone who logs in and plays the game on Nintendo Switch will receive 30 free battle pass levels for season 8 as well as double XP for the first two weeks after launch.

While the Switch version of the game received the most fixes, players on other platforms still have things to look forward to. The heat shield audio bug has been driving players crazy since it was first introduced, and now the glitch has been addressed. On top of that, a few issues have been fixed for Loba’s abilities.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Respawn Twitter page.

- This article was updated on:March 15th, 2021