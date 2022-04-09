April 10 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 295

Another day, another Wordle to solve. A few of the Wordle words these past few weeks have been pretty difficult to guess without outside help, and that’s been frustrating for a lot of people. Thankfully, today’s word is very simple and easy to guess, but that doesn’t mean it’s not stumping some players. If you’re struggling to guess today’s word or you just want to save your long-running Wordle streak, then keep reading on. We’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 295 on Sunday, April 10.

April 10 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for the April 10 Wordle.

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has one vowel.

This word begins with the letter B.

This word ends with the letter K.

This word is a noun.

Today’s word is very simple, but if you still can’t guess it, then here’s one final hint: this word is a color. If you have even a single letter correctly guessed already, then you can probably deduce the answer by this point. If not, then keep reading on for the solution to Wordle 295.

Wordle 295 Answer

If you’re looking for the answer to Wordle 295, then you’ve come to the right place. It’s a simple word, so don’t scroll down any further if you don’t want to get spoiled. If you really want to know though, then scroll down below the image to see the April 10 Wordle solution.

The answer to the April 10 Wordle is BLACK.

How Does Wordle Work?

As most of you already know, Wordle is an internet sensation that blew up quickly in early 2022 before being acquired by The New York Times after becoming mainstream. It’s a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a random five-letter word each day. This sounds like a simple thing on paper, but you only have a certain number of guesses before you’re locked out for the day.

If you guess a letter correctly, it will turn green. If you guess a correct letter but it’s in the wrong spot, then it’ll turn yellow. All outright wrong guesses will turn gray. Those are the only hints the game gives you, which leads many people to search for more help online.

There’s no shame in doing so, however, as you’re likely not the only one that does it every day. Sometimes, you just need to do whatever it takes to save your Wordle streak. If you’re struggling with any words in the future, stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for all the best Wordle tips, hints, and solutions.

You can play Wordle for free now in your web browser.

- This article was updated on April 9th, 2022