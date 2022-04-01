April 4 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 289

Another day, another Wordle to solve. There’s a new Wordle puzzle available every day, and the past few words have been quite tricky to guess for some players. Today’s word continues that trend, and some people will have a really hard time figuring out what the word of the day is. There aren’t any double letters or any other tricky Wordle tropes that make some days harder than others, but today’s word just features an uncommon set of letters.

If you’re frustrated with today’s word or just want to save your long-running Wordle streak, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the answer for Wordle 289 on Monday, April 4.

April 4 Wordle Hints

Here are a few hints for Wordle 289.

There are no double letters in this word.

Today’s word has one vowel.

Today’s word begins with the letter S.

This word ends with the letter L.

Today’s word is a noun.

If you still need additional assistance for today’s word, then here’s one more hint. Today’s word refers to a piece of fabric worn over the shoulders or head to warm people up, similar to a light blanket. That should be enough to successfully guess today’s word, but if you still need some more help, keep reading below for the answer to the April 4 Wordle.

Wordle 289 Answer

If you’re looking for the answer to Wordle 289, then you’ve come to the right place. You don’t need to look any further, because we have the solution to the April 4 Wordle if you need it. Scroll down below the image to see today’s answer.

The answer to the April 4 Wordle is SHAWL.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word game that tasks players with guessing a new five-letter word every day, as most of you already know. That sounds simple on paper, but some words can be particularly tough to guess. The game was acquired by the New York Times after becoming a fast internet sensation in early 2022, but the game is still free for everyone despite the new ownership.

The game gives players a few hints for each word, but the game’s hints don’t help that much. Any letters that are correct will turn green, and any letters that are in the word but should be somewhere else will turn yellow. Any entirely incorrect letter guesses will turn gray. With these tips, you only have a few attempts before being locked out for the day.

Streaks are a huge part of Wordle, and many players have long-running successful streaks they’ve built up by guessing words correctly day by day. A lot of people pride themselves on maintaining their streaks, so there’s no shame in looking up hints or tips. Most people look up the answers for Wordle anyway, so keep coming back to Attack of the Fanboy for the best Wordle hints and help.

You can play Wordle for free now in your web browser.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2022