Aragami 2 just got a lot better after these changes and bug fixes.

December 17th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Aragami-2

Update 1.04 has arrived for Aragami 2, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Aragami 2 had a rocky start since its launch. At the time of its release their discord server was full of players reporting many bugs and issues with the game. Currently, their player numbers on Steam are rather low, but it is likely that after this update, many of them come back. Here’s everything new with Aragami 2 update 1.04.

Aragami 2 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

New

  • Added Photo Mode! You can now take screenshots both in single-player or while playing online and apply special camera effects to capture ninja action in all its splendor. You will find the Photo Mode in the Status Menu.
  • Added Credits button in Status Screen. Now you can see the full list of people who made Aragami 2 possible!
  • Added Hungarian language support on PC and Xbox.

Fixes

  • Multiple mission scripting fixes affecting M20 (cutscene killing all NPCS), M23, M33, M46, M47 among other missions.
  • Enemy facial animations when dying not working.
  • Player input stopped working when a tutorial message appears while the power wheel is open.
  • Some texts were not visible in some languages.
  • Control mapping issues on PC platforms.
  • Various fixes to cutscene visuals.
  • General performance optimizations.

Changes

  • Rune descriptions for some rune effects are now easier to understand.
  • Added separate keyboard and mouse mapping options to control mapper.
  • Who knew you could get fashion advice from the dead? The legendary Peach Dye is now unlockable when visiting the “ancestors”.

Multiplayer

  • New: Added Region Selector to Server Browser. You can now create and join public games in regions different than your own. This enables cross-platform online play with players from different world regions.
  • New: Added button to set your online session as public or private. Useful when you want to create public 2 player games by letting only 1 person join your game.
  • Fix Multiple Multiplayer fixes and performance improvements.
  • Change: A popup now appears when you receive an invitation but you are already in an online session.

This update brought more than just a couple of fixes. From simple performance optimizations, new languages and changes to descriptions, this patch has everything. The most impressive addition this time is the new Photo Mode. Now players will be able to take screenshots on the single and multiplayer mode.

Aragami 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Aragami 2 website.

