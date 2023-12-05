Are Fallout 76 Servers Down? How Long is FO76 Maintenance?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You may have logged into Fallout 76 today, hoping to dive into an evening of playing, but have run into server issues. Bethesda has informed the public of server maintenance today, and we have everything you need to know, including how long Fallout 76 servers should be down.

Fallout 76 Servers Status

At the time of writing, servers for Fallout 76 are currently down and undergoing maintenance to implement the latest patch for the game. According to Bethesda, the servers are planned for maintenance from 10 AM ET and to run to an “undisclosed time.” You can check the official announcement via the Bethesda Twitter account below.

ℹ️ @Fallout 76 is now undergoing maintenance to apply the latest patch. For status updates, please check https://t.co/q6XUyWaiA3 as maintenance progresses. We will have patch notes and a Community Weekend event calendar available on the website and through our Discord. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) December 5, 2023

How Long Will Fallout 76 Servers Be Down?

There is no definite time on how long the servers will be under maintenance, although Bethesda has been transparent with the community through its Twitter account. If we look at previous maintenance schedules, we should expect it to last 2 to 3 hours.

Within the Twitter post mentioned earlier, a link allows players to track the progress of the server maintenance, allowing players to stay updated on the progress. We have also attached the link to the server maintenance to this guide, which you can find by clicking here.

Operational Services for Fallout 76

It’s not all bad news, as it’s looking like most services are now operational. Currently, the Live Services that are “Operational” are as follows: Accounts, Matchmaking, Website, and Friends. The only Live Service that seems to be currently getting worked is Mods.

Fallout 76 Patch 1.83 Information

The latest patch that has caused the server maintenance revolves around Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise. Players should expect new content to be included when servers are done with maintenance, making the wait worth it. Here are some highlights that are included in the patch for Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise:

Two new expeditions with rewards.

New items and armor paints.

Ability to skip the introductions and jump right into Level 20.

Improvements for early game levels such as The Forest Region.

More Legendary creature spawns.

That’s all you need to know about Fallout 76 servers under maintenance. Make sure to follow the Bethesda Twitter account so you can keep up to date with any crucial information regarding this.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023