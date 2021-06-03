Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.57 Patch Notes

Update 2.57 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new patch for Ark: Survival Evolved was released on June 3rd, 2021 for various platforms. The biggest purpose for today’s patch is to include the new Genesis Part 2 DLC. This DLC should come with a host of new content that should be available for everyone.

While the update is available right now for some gamers, unfortunately no real patch notes have been released for the game just yet. However, the new patch has made some issues with PS4 players.

The product manager for the game Dollie posted on Twitter about the new update and its issues with both PS4 owners as well as PC owners. You can read her message for the update below.

“We’re currently working on an issue occurring on Steam/Epic platforms. We don’t expect it will take long tp resolve, but I’m hesitant to give an ETA until we smoke test the next build. We’ll keep you posted as to when we expect to launch Gen 2 on those platforms.

We’re also aware that whilst the PlayStation network has the update, there are some issues with instability for some players. We’re working on resolving that as soon as possible.”

It looks like they need to release a newer update that won’t make PS4’s players crash. We’ll be sure to update this post once more patch notes are announced in the near future.

Update: More info and a trailer has been released for the update on YouTube.

“Your quest for ultimate survival is now complete with the launch of ARK: Genesis Part 2! Survivors will conclude the ARK storyline while adventuring through exotic new worlds with all-new mission-based gameplay. Discover, utilize and master new creatures, new craftable items, weapons, and structures unlike anything you have seen yet! The saga is now complete, and hundreds of hours of new story-oriented ARK gameplay await you!”

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021