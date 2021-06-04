Update 2.58 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The new Genesis DLC dropped with a good number of broken assets, and the team behind the highly popular game jumped right into it, with the update 2.58 releasing the soonest possible. Changes and improvements for fixing what went bad are present, although the official list is yet to be revealed. Below we have confirmed everything that was added with the new DLC and some extra changes that were implemented with the previous patch. If any new announcements is officially shared, we will update the article accordingly.

Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.58 Patch Notes

TBA

– Find below the DLC additions and previous update’s notes –

PS4 and Xbox One:

Current Version: v689.4 (.6 Server) – 06/03/2021

Genesis Part 2 is now available!

Added a “Reset Cinematics & Cosmetic Items” button to settings to enable a one-time playing of cinematics/receiving your cosmetics again.

Copy Dino Settings to nearby Dinos adding to Multi Use wheel on Creatures

Multiple Ferox bug fixes in various game modes (dedicated, non-dedicated, and single player)

Fixed an exploit with MEKs

Fixed an exploit with Managarmr

Ferox will now display stats for both of its forms

Enforcer can now climb walls by holding down X (similar to Bloodstalker)

Cryofridge is now paintable

Player Taxidermies now support hairstyles

TEK Helmet multiuse wheel has been moved on keyboard to R

Training Dummy updated to support equipping armour so more precise DPS can be identified

Multiple holes, meshes, volume, floating folliage fixes across all platforms.

New player whistle “All Passive Flee”

New Server Configurations: Game.ini: bHexStoreAllowOnlyEngramTradeOption=true (only allows Engrams to be sold on the Hex Store, disables everything else). BaseHexagonRewardMultiplier=0.1 (Allows you to score hexagon rewards on specific servers) HexagonCostMultiplier=1 (Allows you to scale the hexagon cost of items in the Hexagon store) bDisableHexagonStore=0 (Allows you to disable the Hexagon store)



Ark: Survival Evolved is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more info about the game, make sure to visit the official forums right here.