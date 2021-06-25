Update 2.61 has arrived for Ark: Survival Evolved, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

According to the game’s Product Manager Dollie on Twitter, today’s update is for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Ark: Survival Evolved. You can read her comments on the patch below.

“Major version updates for consoles planned to go live shortly. This major version is essentially a mash-up of two recent big patches you may have seen hit PC give or take a few client-side fixes that will go in at a later date. tldr: goodie bag of fixes inc for console!”

As of time of writing, the patch has gone live and you can download the update immediately. It’s a big update and you can read the full patch notes posted down below. It looks like a ton of bug fixes and more have been implemented.

Ark: Survival Evolved Update 2.61 Patch Notes

Fixed resources not spawning properly on asteroids in the space biome

Hunt Missions now work on console servers and will count towards mission requirements for Stryders and the Boss Fight

Fixed cryopod UI not displaying properly

Fixed a mesh exploit

Fixed an edge case bug where feeding the Shadowmane would not result in an affinity gain

Fixed some exploits

Fixed some cases where the Explorer Notes would not unlock properly on the server (to get the first HLNA explorer note, make sure to hit the reset cinematics button in your options note that you only unlock Explorer Notes once HLNA has finished all her lines.)

Fixed a bug where the WorldBuffScalingEfficacy would break harvesting rates

Prevented some Rockwell & Eden variants creatures on Aberration that weren’t native to the map (https://survivetheark.com/index.php?/forums/topic/617465-an-update-concerning-genesis-2-r-variants-on-aberration/)

Enabled creature downloads on Aberration for the Genesis Part 2 permitted creatures, including Stryder, Maewing, Shadowmane, Noglin, Rockwell and Eden variants.

Multiple TEK Engrams (Replicator, Teleporter, Trough, Forcefield, Dedicated Storage, Armour, Rifle, Turret, Generator) were added to the Genesis Part 2 boss fight

Hoversail no longer falls in Zero G (Boost is always active)

Net Ammo loaded into a Harpoon Launcher can now be used underwater

Mantis will now accept Rhino Horns for taming, at a lower affinity than Deathworm horns

Adjusted Mantis Feeding to prevent it from starving when fed Rhino Horns

Noglins can no longer attach to babies

Fixed a bug where Voidwyvrm wasn’t gaining bonus levels after taming

Fixed some VFX and SFX bugs with the Voidwyrm

Fixed some VFX and SFX bugs with the Stryder

Fixed some bugs with the Stryder which affected transferring items to and from the dedicated storage, as well as accessing some aspects of its pinwheel

Fixed a bug where players could errenously remove attachments from their Stryders

Fixed a bug where Stryder’s taming effectiveness would drop from 100% to 0%

Stryders should no longer count towards the Global Platform Structure Limit

Increased the Stryder hacking grace period to compensate for low framte rate servers

Fixed some visual issues with certain items on the Loadout Manneuquinne

TEK Explosive Arrow Damaged reduced by 25%

TEK Explosive Arrow projectile speed reduced by 33%

Astrodelphis Lazer damage reduced by 33%

Astrodelphis Grenade Bomb projectile speed reduced by 50%

Astrodelphis Lazers will no longer damage targets if it is encumbered

Fixed a bug where the Astrodelphis baby would get stuck inside the mother on spawn

Fixed a case where the Astrodelphis homing missile would still damage riders even though it was targetting the creature

Note: We still plan to iterate on Astrodelphis balance.

Fixed multiple server and client stalls and crashes

Fixed some cases where creatures weren’t properly playing the unconscious animation when being shot by a Net Ammo

Fixed a bug where the Genesis Part 1 Arrivial Protocol mission wasn’t starting

Fixed some cases of false mesh detection

Fixed a bug where the Hoversail or Hoverskiff were causing asteroids not to render

Fixed some exploits in missions that allowed you to keep the mission weapon longer than intended

Fixed a bug which allowed you to create loot caches that would expire in 10 seconds

Removed some invalid items from the Mission Loot & Supply Crate tables on Genesis Part 2

Updated some mission objective text on Genesis Part 2

Updated some descriptive text for items on Genesis Part 2

Fixed a case where HLNA notes would not play when mounted

Shadowmane baby food consumption has been reduced

Fixed a bug where Maewing babies in baskets could be lost on server start up

Fish Baskets no longer check for nearby enemy structures in PVE

Any changes that were in previous updates for servers only, should now work on Single Player, Non-Dedicated Mode, and Player Dedicated mode.

For more info about previous Ark patches, you can head on over to the official forums. Ark: Survival Evolved is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.