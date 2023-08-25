Armored Core 6: Best Parts to Buy First

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Armored Core 6 is a challenging game. That’s no surprise, considering the developer behind it, FromSoftware, is infamous for high-difficulty games. While you’ll continuously get better at the game as you finely tune your mech build, it’s good to have a head start when you first start playing. This guide will cover the best parts to buy first in Armored Core 6.

Which Parts Should You Purchase First in Armored Core 6?

When you first unlock the garage in Armored Core 6, you will only have a little money to spend on parts. While you can repeat the first couple of missions to increase the amount of money in your bank, there’s no need as you’ll be able to afford the three best parts right from the start. The three parts you should purchase are the Pulse Shield (SI-24: SU-Q5), Handgun (HG-003 Coquillett), and Core (BD-011 Melander).

Pulse Shield – SI-24: SU-Q5

To start, we have the Pulse Shield, otherwise known as SI-24: SU-Q5. The Pulse shield is one of the best parts to buy first in Armored Core, as it is designed to give you an extra layer of protection. It works by activating it by pressing R1/L1 (PlayStation) or LB/RB (Xbox), depending on which arm you have it equipped to. It will bring out a shield, destroying any bullets shot toward you when activated, allowing you to protect your health and get an advantage over groups of enemies.

Handgun – HG-003 Coquillett

Another great part to purchase at the start of Armored Core 6 is the Handgun, also called the HG-003 Coquillett. Your starting weapon is good but doesn’t pack a punch when compared to this powerful Handgun. As you progress into missions, the enemies become more challenging, so it’s important to have bullets that deal high damage. This Handgun is incredibly powerful and can kill some enemies in only three or four shots. The only downfall is that the amount of ammo it can hold is pretty low, so ammo management is critical.

Core – BD-011 Melander

Lastly, the best part to buy in the early game for Armored Core 6 is the Core called BD-011 Melander. Simply put, this Core part offers the most significant boost in stats across the board while not increasing your weight too much. Considering there are a few challenging bosses in the game’s early chapters, you’ll want the highest stats you can afford, and the BD-011 Melander accomplishes that goal.

This Core will increase your AP, Attitude Stability, Generator Output Adj, EN Load, and Defensive Performance. The only downfall is that your Boost Speed will decrease, but only a bit and the benefits outweigh this minor flaw.

