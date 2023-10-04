Assassin’s Creed Mirage Dervis Artifact Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first side quests that you’ll encounter in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is “Where One May Haggle, or Try To,” which tasks you with collecting artifacts for Dervis and returning them to his shop. These artifacts are located in the area surrounding Dervis’ shop at the Dyeing Factory, so it’s a quick diversion from hunting down the members of the Order in Baghdad.

If you don’t know where to look, however, this quest can become very frustrating very quickly. This guide will show you where to find all of the missing artifacts and how to return them to Dervis’ shop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Return the Items to Dervis’ Shop in AC Mirage

Each of Dervis’ artifacts is being carried by random people throughout the city of Baghdad. You have to pickpocket the artifacts from them to get them back. Once you get near someone carrying an artifact, a gold pickpocketing icon will appear on the map.

The pickpocketing window for these artifacts is ridiculously tight, and you’ll likely fail on your first attempt. Thankfully, there’s an easier way to get the goods. Just kill them! Yes, killing civilians will result in desynchronization, but you have some wiggle room in that regard. If you kill the person, you can collect their artifact without having to chase them down.

Dervis Artifact Locations

The first set of Dervis’ artifacts are located in the areas surrounding the Dyeing Factory. You can see their locations marked on the map above. More specifically, one artifact is located just south of the Dyeing Factory, another is located across the river to the east, and the final artifact is located in the farmland to the north.

Once you’ve obtained all three artifacts, just head back to Dervis’ shop and select the option to return them. He’ll give you a bunch of crafting materials as a reward along with a hefty sum of Dirhams. That’s not all to this quest, however, since there are even more artifacts out there to find.

The next set contains six artifacts to find in different parts of the city. As you explore, their locations will be marked on the map if you happen to get close to someone carrying one. Also, revealing the map by climbing towers and synchronizing will reveal their locations as well.

This guide will be updated as more artifacts are found.