Update 1.56 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings the Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories to the game. Besides the content update, some small tweaks were also made to the game. Now Google Stadia players will have access to some content that was not available before. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey update 1.56.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Update 1.56 Patch Notes

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories

Added Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Those Who Are Treasured

Allies from your past will set you on a new journey to Korfu Island, involving a Piece of Eden and much more.

Unlock all-new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla-themed rewards for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by completing the story content.

Access requirements

After completing Chapter 1 and reaching Megaris, you may find the quest giver at Sami’s Port on Kephallonia Island.

Spoiler Warning: This new story contains major spoilers for those that have not completed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Note: The quest icon and quest log entry The Great Escape will only appear on the map when the three main questlines (Family, Cult of Kosmos, Mythology) are completed. However, you may find the quest giver after Chapter 1/Megaris.

Game Improvements

Added a Franchise Menu.

Players can now fast travel to ports.

Added Ezio Pack & Viking Pack to Google Stadia.

These packs unlock automatically when launching the game.

Besides the Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories additions, the developers made some small additions. Now Google Stadia players will have access to the Ezio and Viking pack, a new Franchise menu, and the ability to fast travel to ports. The Ezio and Viking packs will be unlocked immediately once the update is live, so you don’t have to worry about doing anything to unlock said packs.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Assassin’s Creed Odyssey website.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2021