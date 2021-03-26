Assassin’s Creed Vahalla Update 3.01 Patch Notes

Update 3.01 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Vahalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Assassin’s Creed Vahalla 3.00 update released a couple of weeks ago and that was a huge patch. Well today’s 3.01 patch isn’t very exciting as it’s mostly just to fix a minor bug in the game.

If you are playing on PS4, the reported file size is only 177MB. That being said, the file size will vary depending on the type of platform you are playing the game on.

If you’re looking for the PS5 version number, it’s update 01.020.100. It should be the same function as the PS4 update. Anyway, you can read the small patch notes posted down below.

Assassin’s Creed Update 3.01 Patch Notes

Todays Update address the crashes faced by players since the release of the Ostara Festival. Settlement decorations and decoration quests will be reactivated with this update.

Maintenance for this update has already passed so you should see this update as soon as you next boot up your console. Remember to always give Ubisoft feedback if you encounter anymore bugs and issues while you are playing the game.

The game is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.