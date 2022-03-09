Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok: How to Get All Collectables in Eitri

In typical Assassin’s Creed fashion, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is a big open-world full of collectibles. There are different sections to better track your collectible collecting throughout the game. Eitri is the section in the middle of the map that has one Mystery, six Wealth, and five Artifacts. Here is how to get all the collectibles in Eitri in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok.

Eitri Mystery in Dawn of Ragnarok

First up is the Mystery. There is only one mystery in Eitri and it can be hard to find. Follow these steps to complete the Mystery in Eitri. Starting at the High Point, head east. Talk with Bolri. He will lead you to his house where you can choose to tell him his wife and son are dead or that you have to go. Either one will finish the World Event and mark off the Mystery.

Eitri Wealth in Dawn of Ragnarok

Next up is the all of the Wealth in Eitri. Follow these steps to collect all six Wealth in Eitri:

In Jarn Herad, head to the two-story house. This is the same area as the Cold Embers Quest, but go to the house next to the house in the quest. Use the Power of Muspelheim to head inside. Pull the stone so that it is under the ladder and climb up to the second story. Inside is the Fire Giant Cloak. The next treasure is east of King’s Palace. Kill all of the Muspel outside and get the key in the bird’s nest by using the Power of the Raven. Use your Raven to find the Power around you. Enter the building, shoot the winch holding the ladder, climb up, and claim your treasure. In the north section of Bjarg Herad, this treasure is collected by killing the Brann Muspel who is surrounded by lava. Use the Power of Muspelheim to defeat him. The fourth piece of Wealth is similar to the third. In Gull Herad, you’ll need to kill a Flame-Keeper that is guarded by multiple Muspel. Head directly south to the crooked building on a plateau for the next Wealth. Once there, kill the Muspel and use the Power of Muspelheim to stand in the lava and, through the window, shoot the board blocking the door on the other side. You are now free to go around, open the door, and get the treasure inside. Be careful of the poison. The last piece of Wealth is in a building southwest of Maekinn. Enter in through the ceiling and shoot the flaming urns. Two floors down is where you’ll find the Wealth.

Eitri Artifacts in Dawn of Ragnarok

The last collectibles to get in Eitri are the Artifacts. Follow these steps to get all five:

Northeast of King’s Palace, in the ruins below the cliff, is a Cosmetic Scheme. Safely descend to the ruins and, once you are inside the ruined building, pull the box towards the middle so you can climb up and get the Artifact. The second Artifact is directly west of Bjarg Herad under a crumbled building. Once you’re on top of the building, go around the structure to the northwest to find a box. Move the box and grab the flaming urn. Throw the flaming urn at the collapsed building’s door to get the Heroic Saga inside. The third Artifact is northwest of Maekinn. In a ruined building, move the small box that is in front of the large box. Move the large box out of the way to get the Heroic Saga within. The fourth Artifact is an Uncut Gemstone that is west of Maekinn. It is hiding in a box on the second floor of a crumbled building. Destroy the box to get the reward. The last Artifact is east of Maekinn. Kill the four Muspel outside and climb up to the tilted roof on the second floor. Break the wood blocking the window and enter. Move the large box out of the way and collect the Cosmetic Scheme.

And that is how to get all the collectibles in Eitri in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok. For more, check out all of our Dawn of Ragnarok guides.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Dawn of Ragnarok is available now on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and PC.