Update 5.10 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is Title Update 1.4.1 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, bringing numerous additions to the game across all platforms. Unfortunately, this update requires players to download the entire game all over again since it restructures the game’s files, but everyone should experience faster load times, a smaller install size, and many more benefits after downloading this patch. Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update 5.10.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 5.10 Patch Notes

Patch Sizes:

Xbox Series X|S: ~69 GB

Xbox One: ~60 GB

PlayStation®5: ~39 GB

PlayStation®4: ~65 GB

PC: ~77 GB

