Atelier Sophie 2 Alchemy System Explained: How to Synthesize Items

One of the biggest things that set Atelier Sophie 2 apart from the tried and true genre of other JRPGs is its deep and engaging Alchemy system. You can craft new items from materials that you have gathered on the field, making anything from new weapons, to potions and just about anything and everything in between.

If you are a newcomer to the series, the Alchemy table may seem like a confusing and convoluted heap of information, but it’s quite easy and intuitive to use. Today, we are going to go a little more in-depth about the Atelier, and what Alchemy can do for you.

How Does Crafting Work in Atelier Sophie 2?

As you explore the world of Erde Wiege, you’ll be inclined to grab just about everything that you see, until your basket fills up, that is. Once that’s the case, you can use its fast travel system to make your way back to the Atelier, and get to work on Synthesizing yourself some new gear.

The first time that you bring up the Alchemy table, you’re going to be greeted to something that looks almost like a puzzle game, filled with different types of symbols, and shapes that you can inlay into it. This process is very satisfying, as you are not only trying to find different ways to inlay the proper elemental types into the board, you are also trying to extend your gems from one side of the board to the other, almost like an otherworldly version of Bingo.

Super Success Rate and Auto Placement Explained

By accomplishing this, you’ll be able to give yourself what is called a Super Success Rate, and by getting this over 50%, you’ll get stat bonuses that normally would not receive, and allows you to give yourself some extra bonuses, such as + or ++ ratings to quality traits, allowing for more HP, more MP, or higher prices when you sell your crafted items.

However, if you are not a fan of puzzle games, there is a quick solution, and that is Auto Placement. Using this tool, the game will determine the best spots to put these elemental gems, and craft you the best piece of equipment that it can. There are some times that it does go a little overzealous and tries for less than obvious answers, but if you are in a hurry, this works out wonderfully.

Finding your alchemy skills and putting them to the test in this fun little minigame helps Atelier Sophie 2 stand out above a very crowded genre and gives it a flair of personality all of its own. Finding creative ways to lay your gems can help you make very powerful items, and is something you won’t find anywhere else.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022