Atelier Sophie 2: How to Change Battle Speed

Atelier Sophie 2 features a deep and rewarding battle system, but if you looking to grind your characters to reach their max potential, you may find yourself getting annoyed by how slow some of the attacks may appear on-screen.

On the other side of the coin, if you’re looking to appreciate the wonderful effects that the magical spells cast out by your party members look, you may want to slow the action down. With our help, we’ll teach you how to speed up and slow down the speed of a battle.

How to Change Battle Speed in Atelier Sophie 2

As you venture forth in the world of Erde Wiege, you’ll find yourself coming up against a large variety of fearsome, and some quite adorable, foes that are going to test your skills and your magic capabilities. As you complete a battle, you’ll be granted a regular level-up screen, showing how much experience you need before you reach a new level. If you do hit this screen, you’ll see how much improvement you have made over your previous level.

However, if you’re going for the traditional JRPG grind, you may find that battles can drag on a little longer than you’d like them to, allowing you less time to level up your crew before taking on the next big baddie you come across.

Thankfully, you don’t need to access any menus or anything like that to change the speed of your battle. Since it is turn-based, you can take as much time as you need to send out an attack, but there are some incredibly detailed, and time-consuming magic attacks that can drag on for a while.

All you need to do to increase or decrease the speed of battle is to click the Left Thumbstick (L3) button, and you’ll see a prompt in the bottom right-hand corner of your speed that displays Battle Speed 1.0, 1.5, or 2.0. 1.0 is the slowest, with 2.0 making battles zoom by like a bolt of lightning. This is great if you’re looking to experiment around with a faster or slower playstyle, to let you see more detail, or grow your level even faster than before.

In a game all about the idea of creating your own way, this seems like a very good addition, as it allows you to create the best way to play the game for yourself, and create your way to power through a battle.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022