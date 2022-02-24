Atelier Sophie 2 – How To Fast Travel

While the world of Atelier Sophie 2 is a joy to traverse, sometimes you may find yourself needing to get your hands on a particular item while exploring the vast, semi-open world that it offers. Needing to empty your basket? Find a specific item? Wanting to re-explore an old area to take down a boss that gave you trouble before? No problem! Following our guide, you’ll find out how to unlock the ability to fast travel, and what you can do with this helpful tool!

Up, Up and Away!

Navigating the world of Erde Wiege is very easy, and very fun to do. You’ll find yourself running, jumping, battling, and gathering to your heart’s content through a vast variety of different worlds, and sometimes places out of this world. However, you may occasionally run into issues such as running out of storage space in your gathering basket, or you may need to return to Kati to turn in a quest. Fear not, as you will be able to fast travel to just about any important landmark that you come across through your journey!

Fast Travel is originally only locked to one set location; The Atelier, or your alchemy workshop. However, as you progress through the story and begin to unlock new regions to explore, you’ll be able to fast travel anywhere, not just your workshop.

To activate fast travel, on Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, you only need to press in the TouchPad to be able to bring up the world map and select where you’d like to go. When on the fast travel map, you may see opportunities to increase your friendship levels with your current teammates, or chances to go sightseeing and cross off landmarks from your map. It’s a super helpful tool, as you are going to be collecting a lot of different items on the field, so having a fast action to be able to clear out your basket, possibly Synthesize a few more tools, and create some more healing potions is a blessing.

There is a pretty fair amount of backtracking that does happen over the story of Sophie and her quest to reunite with a lost friend, so you’ll be wise to get yourself up to date with all of the spots on your map, as you will be able to find special items in certain locations, so being on top of how to read the overworld map, and how to fast travel will be a great skill to have.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022