Atelier Sophie 2: How to Mass Gather Items

In the newest game in the Atelier franchise, Atelier Sophie 2 allows you to gather items at a rapid pace using the new Mass Gathering option. Now, you may be asking yourself, what exactly does this mean?

Well, that’s what we’re here for! We’ll be showing you the ropes when it comes to the new feature added to this series, and how to trigger the mini-games to help you bring in the materials at a rapid rate!

How to Mass Gather in Atelier Sophie 2

Mass Gathering sounds like a congregation of a large group of people, but in reality, it allows you to bring in a large group of materials from special gathering spots that you’ll find on the map of Erde Wiege. You’ll be able to spot these specific harvest points on the map when you see a large, glowing aura surrounding these specific spots.

Let’s say you’re exploring and come across a glowing Fishing Hole, as you approach it, you’ll see a quick menu pop up that shows what specific item you’ll be amassing, follow up by a minigame. With fishing, you’ll have to control a little fish on-screen by tilting your control stick left and right, followed by holding your Selection Button (X on PS5, PS4) to reel it in. You’ll be able to bring in extra elements, extra Cole, extra Quality, and more depending on where you land.

With harvesting Mass Gathering flowers, you’ll be treated with a Roulette wheel that scrolls quickly, requiring fast reflexes to stop on the exact item that you want, be it element or quality. These mini-games vary for each of the different forms of mass gathering that you partake in, so make sure that you are visiting any of them that you find. Not only does it allow you to get a lot of items very quickly, but it also lets you try to customize them in the perfect fashion that you need.

Materials are the lifeblood of Sophie’s newest adventure, so having a way to farm for them quickly and efficiently makes your journey through this fantasy world much easier. Plus, the addition of the mini-games to help you create these items to your specifications, with a little bit of luck, makes it that much more appealing. Be it if you’re fishing to create quest items, or breaking rocks to get a new weapon, having extras of materials is never an issue here.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022