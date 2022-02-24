Atelier Sophie 2 Fishing Guide: How to Get a Fishing Rod and Catch Fish

If you’re looking for a good way to relax, the world of Atelier Sophie 2 is a great option. Running around in vast, open fields, fighting monsters, and gathering goods is a great way to release a bit of stress in your hectic life. However, an old pastime of many has returned in the series, and fishing is not only a great way to explore the world but a great way for you to add to your ever-growing collection of recipes.

Following this helpful guide, we’ll teach you not only how to create a fishing rod, but how to take advantage of your new tool and get yourself some great new items to utilize at your Atelier!

How to Fish in Atelier Sophie 2

While Sophie may be one of the most adorable game protagonists of the past few years, don’t let her small stature deter you from the fact that she’s a lean, mean fishing machine. Once you are equipped with the fishing rod, you’ll be able to take advantage of her skills at any of the fishing holes you come across in your time exploring the world. There are times that you may need to activate Dreamstones to be able to fish, but you’ll be able to do that sooner than expected.

Getting a fishing rod is quite easy, once you’ve come to that point of the story. As you first set foot into the world of Erde Wiege, you will not be able to access the joy of fishing, but as you make your way through your quest, you’ll soon unlock the recipe for the Fishing Rod, as well as Tasty Bait. Once you get these items, it is strongly recommended to make your way back to your Atelier to craft this, as it is a very valuable tool to have at your disposal.

How to Craft a Fishing Rod

To create the fishing rod and become the Fishing Queen of Erde Wiege, you’ll need the following items;

Tasty Looking Bait

Lumber

Thread x2

That’s it! After gathering and crafting those items, you’ll be able to get your hands on the Fishing Rod. Why are we getting so excited over a fishing rod, you may be asking? Well, one of the main story quests requires you to have Seafood as a craftable item, and with your newfound Fishing Rod, you’ll be able to continue on Sophie’s quest and learn about all of the new and exciting things that you can accomplish in this world of dreams.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is available February 25th, 2022 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2022