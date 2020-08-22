Avengers Beta – Where to Find the HARM Room

The HARM Room hosts wave-based survival missions in the Marvel’s Avengers beta, but you can’t access it from the start. You’ll need to unlock the HARM Room before you can do any missions there, meaning you’ll have to complete the single-player story missions and tutorials before you can jump in. Beating every HARM Room challenge in the Avengers beta will reward you with the Hulk Smashers pickaxe and Hulkbuster style in Fortnite for free before the items hit the item shop at a later date, so make sure you get them done before the open beta concludes this weekend.

Where to Find the HARM Room in the Avengers Beta

The HARM Room is unlocked automatically by progressing through the story. Once you reach the Helicarrier with Kamala Khan and Hulk, you’ll be sent to the HARM Room to complete an introductory tutorial mission where you play as Iron Man. The HARM Room is located on the lower level of the hangar. Head to the hangar and walk down the stairs. Your objective is inside a circular door on the right side of the room. You can refer to the video below if you can’t find it. After finishing the tutorial, you can return whenever you like to tackle tougher missions.

How to Complete HARM Room Challenges in the Avengers Beta

After finishing the HARM Room tutorial, you can try out HARM challenges. You can access these at the War Table. Just navigate to the Helicarrier section of the War Table map and you should see HARM Challenge 1. There are 3 HARM Challenges in total, and you’ll need to beat all of them to secure your Hulk Smashers pickaxe in Fortnite.

Each of the HARM challenges is a wave-based survival mission that increases in difficulty as you progress. The first missions are easy, but the third and final HARM challenge can be tough, but you can tackle it with friends in multiplayer if you need additional help. You can replay these challenges as often as you’d like, and they grant comics as guaranteed rewards upon completion.