Awaken Chaos Era Tier List | Best Characters in Awaken Chaos Era, Ranked

Awaken Chaos Era is an excellent turn-based roleplaying game available on Mobile Devices, allowing players to meet and befriend new companions through a gatcha system. For those unfamiliar with the term, a gatcha system gives players the chance to earn new characters at random, so you never know who you’ll end up with.
One thing that makes this quite exciting is the possibility of rolling an excellent character at the start of the adventure, as an OP character can help players make their way through the opening hours with ease. But, when it comes to the wide variety of characters available in this game, who are the best of the best? Let’s find out below!
Awaken: Chaos Era Tier List – Best Characters
As always, a tier list is strictly personal, and our views may not reflect yours completely. That being said, these are the characters that we think are OP and the characters that should be left behind as soon as possible to make this game as fun as possible.
D-Tier Characters
These are going to be the lowest of the low, and while they may give players the chance to get through the beginning of the game, as they progress further into this title, they’ll find that they are not as great as they originally thought.
- Abaddon
- Balbertih
- Borden
- Dark Dragon Asrina
- Darkened Nicklaus
- Desmond
- Ghajar
- Guberg
- Harbeg
- Hassel
- Helmar
- Hugh
- Kaluk
- Kyle
- Lightwing Zachary
- Lordrec
- Lydia
- Maluk
- Marian
- Melizza
- MogNar
- Muudos
- Myla
- Nicklaus
- Savanna
- Urzag
C-Tier Characters
These characters will be able to hold their own a bit longer than expected, but players may find that they will want to swap them out sooner than later. Players may be able to excel with them, but the chances of this happening are fairly slim in the long run.
- Abbott
- Agzul
- Andre
- Asrina
- Bachelard
- Barack
- Boolin
- Bruszakk
- Celestial Kane
- Corrupt Orakh
- Dulov
- Earendil
- Edicris
- Garrell
- Godfery
- Hector
- Imogen
- Opal
- Rourke
- Scarlett
- Siress
- Sylan
- Tashir
- Thomas
- Tia
- Tuzago
- Urion
- Vance
- Vidar
- Virgil
- Vught
- Ztlin
B-Tier Characters
These characters will give players the chance they need to excel a bit more in Awaken, as they offer some excellent skills across the board. While they may not be perfect, these characters will give gamers the opportunity to grow and love these characters, and maybe take them into the current endgame.
- Anna
- Cece
- Celine
- Ciara
- Connor
- Crazed Urzag
- Elson
- Evelyn
- Evelyn Firstdawn
- Evera
- Freya
- Hydrissea
- Jacob
- Jonathan
- Kane
- Lunar Melizza
- Mary
- Mulago
- Mulhex
- Okubi
- Orakh
- Ravyn
- Rickard
- Rujago
- William
- Windstrex
- Zachary
A-Tier Characters
These characters will be some of the best to pull, no matter where players are in the game. With some of the best skills in the game, players can continue to push these characters to their limits and power them up further and faster than ever before. While there are no ways to push the odds in their favor, players can hope to pull these characters quickly.
- Charles
- Hakrin
- Hulens
- Joseph
- Nathalia
- Santis
- Valeria
- Zatlux
S-Tier Characters
The best of the bunch, these characters are the quintessential picks for any team to excel. If the RNG is planning on being excellent to you, players will be granted one of these characters for their team.
- Antinua
- Brand the Brilliant
- Gangelo
- Marian Shadowblood
- Mytheasia
- Rodira
- Rogge
- Valuk
- Yolanda
Now that players know who they should continue to draw for, make sure to make your own choices while growing these characters. Some of them may work out perfectly on the team that has been created, while other players may think these characters aren’t that special. Finding the perfect balance is a key part of Awaken: Chaos Era, so make that perfect team whenever possible.
Awaken: Chaos Era is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022