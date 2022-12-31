Awaken Chaos Era Tier List | Best Characters in Awaken Chaos Era, Ranked

Awaken Chaos Era is an excellent turn-based roleplaying game available on Mobile Devices, allowing players to meet and befriend new companions through a gatcha system. For those unfamiliar with the term, a gatcha system gives players the chance to earn new characters at random, so you never know who you’ll end up with.

One thing that makes this quite exciting is the possibility of rolling an excellent character at the start of the adventure, as an OP character can help players make their way through the opening hours with ease. But, when it comes to the wide variety of characters available in this game, who are the best of the best? Let’s find out below!

Awaken: Chaos Era Tier List – Best Characters

As always, a tier list is strictly personal, and our views may not reflect yours completely. That being said, these are the characters that we think are OP and the characters that should be left behind as soon as possible to make this game as fun as possible.

D-Tier Characters

These are going to be the lowest of the low, and while they may give players the chance to get through the beginning of the game, as they progress further into this title, they’ll find that they are not as great as they originally thought.

Abaddon

Balbertih

Borden

Dark Dragon Asrina

Darkened Nicklaus

Desmond

Ghajar

Guberg

Harbeg

Hassel

Helmar

Hugh

Kaluk

Kyle

Lightwing Zachary

Lordrec

Lydia

Maluk

Marian

Melizza

MogNar

Muudos

Myla

Nicklaus

Savanna

Urzag

C-Tier Characters

These characters will be able to hold their own a bit longer than expected, but players may find that they will want to swap them out sooner than later. Players may be able to excel with them, but the chances of this happening are fairly slim in the long run.

Abbott

Agzul

Andre

Asrina

Bachelard

Barack

Boolin

Bruszakk

Celestial Kane

Corrupt Orakh

Dulov

Earendil

Edicris

Garrell

Godfery

Hector

Imogen

Opal

Rourke

Scarlett

Siress

Sylan

Tashir

Thomas

Tia

Tuzago

Urion

Vance

Vidar

Virgil

Vught

Ztlin

B-Tier Characters

These characters will give players the chance they need to excel a bit more in Awaken, as they offer some excellent skills across the board. While they may not be perfect, these characters will give gamers the opportunity to grow and love these characters, and maybe take them into the current endgame.

Anna

Cece

Celine

Ciara

Connor

Crazed Urzag

Elson

Evelyn

Evelyn Firstdawn

Evera

Freya

Hydrissea

Jacob

Jonathan

Kane

Lunar Melizza

Mary

Mulago

Mulhex

Okubi

Orakh

Ravyn

Rickard

Rujago

William

Windstrex

Zachary

A-Tier Characters

These characters will be some of the best to pull, no matter where players are in the game. With some of the best skills in the game, players can continue to push these characters to their limits and power them up further and faster than ever before. While there are no ways to push the odds in their favor, players can hope to pull these characters quickly.

Charles

Hakrin

Hulens

Joseph

Nathalia

Santis

Valeria

Zatlux

S-Tier Characters

The best of the bunch, these characters are the quintessential picks for any team to excel. If the RNG is planning on being excellent to you, players will be granted one of these characters for their team.

Antinua

Brand the Brilliant

Gangelo

Marian Shadowblood

Mytheasia

Rodira

Rogge

Valuk

Yolanda

Now that players know who they should continue to draw for, make sure to make your own choices while growing these characters. Some of them may work out perfectly on the team that has been created, while other players may think these characters aren’t that special. Finding the perfect balance is a key part of Awaken: Chaos Era, so make that perfect team whenever possible.

Awaken: Chaos Era is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022